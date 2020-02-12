× Hinsdale police warn residents after multiple car burglaries

HINSDALE, Ill. — Police in Hinsdale are warning residents after they recently encountered three stolen vehicles in town.

Just before 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Hinsdale police noticed the vehicles on Ogden Avenue near Madison. Before the encounter, officers were investigating auto burglaries on the north side of Hinsdale.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicles, which included a Mercedes from Lake Forest, a Dodge from Countryside and a Jeep from Clarendon Hills, but discontinued on southbound I-294 after speeds became unsafe.

Police said one of the suspects exited a moving vehicle during the encounter and jumped into the Dodge. The stolen Jeep was abandoned on the highway and recovered shortly after.

After the encounter, officers discovered more auto burglaries in the following areas.

500 block of Morris Lane

500 block of Bonnie Brae

10 block of Glendale

300 block of North Garfield

400 block of West North

Police said all vehicles were unlocked and parked in driveways. Hinsdale police urge residents to lock their cars and remove your key fobs.