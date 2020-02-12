× For the Blackhawks in 2019-2020, losses tend to happen in bunches

EDMONTON – As difficult as Sunday night’s result was, the hope that a lesson could be taken from it, and perhaps the team could find it’s way as a five-game road trip continues on in Canada.

But history repeated itself, in more ways than one.

Even after yielding the first goal of the game against the Oilers, the Blackhawks rallied to get the lead back in the first period, then regained in the second after Edmonton tied the contest. But like the loss to the Jets two days before, the team had little to offer for the second half of the game, giving up two unanswered goals then an empty netter in a 5-3 defeat.

It’s another chance for critical points against a Western Conference opponent that gets away, and with 26 games to go, they are six points back of the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. It marks the fourth-straight game in which the Blackhawks haven’t collected two points, having lost a pair of games and dropped two others in overtime.

Stretches of bad play have been the trend for the Blackhawks this season, as their losses in regulation and overtime tend to come in bunches.

This is the sixth time the team has gone winless in three-or-more consecutive games, which has been a big reason the Blackhawks are in another fight late in the season just to qualify for the playoffs. It started with the first three games, as the team lost their first two games then dropped a contest in overtime, getting just one out of a possible six points.

October would finish with another four-game winless streak and there would be two three-game stretches like that in November, with the latter featuring a trio of regulation defeats. Early December brought another four-game winless stretch where the team got just one point out of a possible eight.

Through late December and January, the Blackhawks were able to cut down on the bad stretches, and because of that got their record back over .500 while reviving their playoff hopes. But now they sit in another bad stretch as February continues with a game against the Canucks on Wednesday providing a chance to snap out of it.

The Blackhawks have yet to have five-straight games without at least one victory, and it would be a good time to continue that trend.