Family of man killed in jail cell beating sues Cook County, sheriff’s department

February 12, 2020
CHICAGO — The family of a 19-year-old man who was killed 10 days ago inside his cell at Cook County Jail, has filed a wrongful death suit.

Pedro Ruiz, 19, was beaten to death less than 72 hours after being booked into jail.

His family said he should never have been placed in a cell with an inmate known to attack his cellmates.

Christian Gonzalez is charged with first degree murder in Ruiz's death. The family is suing him, the county and the sheriff's department.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have launched an internal investigation.

 

