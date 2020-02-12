× Deerfield police interviewing person of interest, locate vehicle in hit-and-run of boy

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Police have located the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy with special needs.

Authorities are also interviewing a person of interest. The vehicle is being processed for evidentiary value.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place. When they arrived to the scene, police said they found the boy, Chase Thompson, unconscious in the roadway.

Officials determined the driver struck Chase while driving westbound on Deerfield. Chase’s father, Thad Thompson, said a neighbor’s camera shows the driver hit the brakes, then take off westbound on Deerfield Road.

Chase was transported in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital. As of Wednesday, he remains in critical condition.

Chase’s parents said he is autistic and is non-verbal, and managed to get out of the family home without a coat or shoes.

The boy’s family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the driver, or to the driver if he or she surrenders to police.