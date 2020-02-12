COPA says Chicago cop should be fired for lying under oath about deadly shooting of 19-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is recommending an officer be fired for lying under oath about a 2014 deadly shooting.

In 2014, officer’s from CPD’s tactical unit responded to a gun tip. When they arrived at the 2800 block of West Polk Street, 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh ran away.

Officers followed him and a short time later, after running up a stairway, police said he stopped and pulled out a 9 mm gun. Responding Officer Robert Slechter opened fire, killing him.

Soon after Officer Saharat Sampim told investigators from the Independent Police Review Authority that he was standing in a vacant lot next to the house when the shots rang out he was about 15 to 20 feet from McIntosh when he clearly saw the teen with his arm extended, holding a gun.

On Wednesday, COPA recommended Sampim be fired and said surveillance footage shows he lied under oath about where he was and that surveillance video shows him to be elsewhere.

McIntosh’s family filed a civil rights lawsuit against the department.

Through attorney Andrew Stroth Cynthia Lane, Roshad’s mother said she’s thankful for COPA’s recommendation.

Stroth is now calling into question the entire police narrative justifying the shooting.

Stroth issued a statement that said in part the following:

“...we always knew that the CPD officers gave false statements in the official police reports and interviews...The case represents yet another example of the code of silence and an issue Mayor Lightfoot needs to address. A young boy no longer has his father because of the unjustified shooting of Roshad McIntosh.”

The Fraternal Order of Police PFOP President Kevin Graham disagreed strongly.

That’s a traumatic event,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t remember all the situations that occurred — where we were standing, what car was next to us, what the color was. That’s we have asked to review all the body-worn cameras and all the available footage from an incident before we give a statement.”

The family’s attorney claims the teen had his hands up as if to surrender when he was fatality shot.