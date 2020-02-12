× Chicago police superintendent candidate shortlist emerges

CHICAGO — A shortlist of candidates aiming to becoming the city’s next top cop has emerged.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the city’s police board narrowed its list of 25 contenders down to a handful of candidates. Among them is Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman, former Los Angeles Police Officer Sean Malinowski, Chicago Deputy Police Chief Ernest Cato and former Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

The police board still needs to narrow the list futher to three finalist, which will be presented to Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her consideration.