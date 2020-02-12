ATM stolen from South Side car dealership in smash-and-grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a smash-and-grab robbery of an ATM at a South Side car dealership Monday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue on the report of an ATM robbery.

Surveillance video from RogersAuto Group showed the crime happened in about a minute.

Two suspects shattered the front window then quickly made their way to the ATM near the waiting area. They tilted the ATM and then hauled it out of the dealership.

Both suspects were wearing hoodies and masks. One of them had pants with a distinctive thick white stripe.

Management told WGN they believed someone came into the dealership earlier to case it out.

The suspects fled in a silver SUV, police said.

The robbery is the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs of ATMs all over the city. Machines have been taken from convenience stores, gas stations and liquor stores.

ATMs typically have $1,000 or more inside them.

Police said the ATM was found along Congress Parkway and likely was missing the cash.