Kyle Wilson began his company, Southern Oak Studios, with the simple idea that something old can be made into something beautiful again with just a few tweaks. He utilizes locally-sourced reclaimed materials from Southern Illinois and the greater Chicago  area to create new and lasting custom wood furniture for residential and commercial spaces.

Southern Oak Studios:

3258 N. Seminary Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

southernoakstudios.com