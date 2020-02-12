× Amazon buys former site of Old Chicago amusement park for $50 million

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Amazon has spent more than $50 million for the former site of Old Chicago in Bolingbrook, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Tribune reports that the site likely will become the latest Amazon distribution center throughout the Chicago area.

The site housed Old Chicago from 1975 through 1980. Old Chicago features circus performers, amusement rides and a concert venue, but the Tribune reported eventually failed due to running up costs and struggles to keep visitors coming back.

Last month, Amazon paid $50.5 for the site, according to property records obtained by the Tribune.

The 119-acre site sits along the east and west sides of Route 53.

The Tribune reports the selling was Cox Automative, which shut down the Mannheim Arena Illinois auto auction center. Cox laid off 223 workers.

Amazon declined to comment on its plans for the site.