× 3 Curie High School students hospitalized after ingesting edible

CHICAGO — Three Curie High School students were hospitalized after ingesting edibles potentially containing THC.

At around 12:30 p.m., Chicago fire was dispatched to the school, located in the 4900 block of South Archer Avenue, on the report of multiple overdoses.

Two were transported in good condition to Mount Sinai and one was transported in good condition to Holy Cross.

One student also ingested the food but was picked up by a parent and refused treatment.

Authorities said only four students ate the edibles.

Chicago fire said the four were aged 14-15 and including both boys and girls.