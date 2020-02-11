12 more men have drug convictions vacated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx apologized to twelve people who had their convictions vacated Tuesday. That's after they already served a total of 30 years in prison.

"I think it's important that we acknowledge the harm that was caused when we talk about these cases," said Foxx. "It's not just these men. It's the erosion of the trust in the justice system when we allow for those to be wrongfully convicted based on the misdeeds of corrupt law enforcement."

Foxx says she's trying to undo the damage caused by disgraced former Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts. Watts pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2013 and sentenced to 22 months in federal prison. Watts was accused of planting evidence and wrongfully arresting dozens of people.

"They're victims in every sense of the word," said lawyer Joshua Tepfer. "Not only were they framed, but they tried to speak out about it. And when they tried to speak out, they were retaliated against."

There have now been 94 people who have had their convictions vacated.

"They were forced through the system. Forced to plead guilty in many cases because no one believed what was going on," said Tepfer. "This is a stain on the city, for this to go on as long as it has."