Suspect sought in Auburn Gresham sexual assault

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after a reported sexual assault in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Jan. 4.

Just before 10 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was forced onto the 200 block of West 87th Street where she was sexually assaulted, according to police.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspect was a an African American man between 19-25 years old and 175-205 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie, black jacket and red jogging pants.

The suspect is frequently seen around 87th Street along the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to police.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271 .