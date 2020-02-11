Snow taking aim at Wednesday’s afternoon commute

CHICAGO — Another round of winter weather is headed to the Chicago area.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued beginning 2 p.m. Wednesday and lasting through noon on Thursday.
The following counties are included:
Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Newton, Jasper, Benton.
The National Weather Service said 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
Three to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Drivers should be aware of slippery roadways that could impact both the Wednesday afternoon commute and the Thursday morning commute.
Unlike snows earlier this month, this system is expected to be followed by a brief, but rather strong surge of polar air.
