Snow taking aim at Wednesday’s afternoon commute

CHICAGO — Another round of winter weather is headed to the Chicago area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued beginning 2 p.m. Wednesday and lasting through noon on Thursday.

The following counties are included:

Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Newton, Jasper, Benton.

The National Weather Service said 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible.

Long duration accumulating snow increasingly likely Wed. PM-Thu. Snow rates light to occasionally moderate but a period of heavier rates psbl south of I-80 Wed. PM. Lake effect could add to totals on Thu in NW IN & possibly part of NE IL. Blowing snow psbl on Thu. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/qLwxgoQd4u — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2020

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Three to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Drivers should be aware of slippery roadways that could impact both the Wednesday afternoon commute and the Thursday morning commute.

A quiet, chilly, mid-February Tuesday with passing clouds. 1-2 punch of snow + Arctic Air Wed night ➡️ Friday. Current thinking is a 3”-4” snowfall for most of metro Chicago with a range of 2”-5.5”. Cold eases over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/bDf5q8onjx — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) February 11, 2020

Unlike snows earlier this month, this system is expected to be followed by a brief, but rather strong surge of polar air.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather