Snow arrives by the evening commute—2 to 5” due overnight into Thursday morning; strong winds hit next with one of this winter’s coldest blasts in tow for 2-day stay; temp rebound this weekend to bring snowy spells; rain & wind here Monday

Posted 11:17 PM, February 11, 2020, by
