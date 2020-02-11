The NASA #BroomChallenge is a hoax, but goes viral again anyway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have seen #BroomChallenge posts being shared on social media, claiming NASA reported that brooms could stand on their own due to the gravitational pull on earth Monday.

Unfortunately, this challenge is nothing but an internet hoax. There was nothing special about Feb. 10 that caused people's brooms to do this.

In fact, any broom with thick enough bristles can stand up on any day. Regardless, hundreds of people participated in the trend, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

Apparently, the #BroomChallenge goes viral every few years, and has been around since 2012.