The NASA #BroomChallenge is a hoax, but goes viral again anyway

Posted 8:48 AM, February 11, 2020, by and , Updated at 09:16AM, February 11, 2020
Data pix.

You may have seen #BroomChallenge posts being shared on social media, claiming NASA reported that brooms could stand on their own due to the gravitational pull on earth Monday.

Unfortunately, this challenge is nothing but an internet hoax. There was nothing special about Feb. 10 that caused people's brooms to do this.

In fact, any broom with thick enough bristles can stand up on any day. Regardless, hundreds of people participated in the trend, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

Apparently, the #BroomChallenge goes viral every few years, and has been around since 2012.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.