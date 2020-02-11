× Midday Fix: Live performance from The Chicago Horn Consort

The Chicago Horn Consort

February 24th at 7:30 p.m., the Chicago Horn Consort will present CATCH FIRE, a concert of all new music and arrangements, taking place at the Salme Harju Steinberg Fine Arts Center Recital Hall at the NEIU campus – 5500 N. St. Louis Ave., Chicago. This concert is a celebration of our recent recording project and the release of our first album. The event is free and open to the public. This recording was funded through a grant with DCASE and the City of Chicago.