Memorial for Aurora shooting victims opens ahead of 1-year anniversary

AURORA, Ill. — Ahead of the one-year anniversary, a memorial opened Tuesday to honor the victims of the Aurora mass shooting.

Inside the Aurora Art and History Center now houses memories of the city’s darkest day at Henry Pratt Company on Highland Avenue.

“In one moment, we became that city,” Mayor Richard Irvin said. “That very same city we watched on the news over and over.”

The first 911 call on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2019 came at 1:24 p.m. to report an active shooter. A former employee killed four Pratt employees and an intern on his first day.

“We still have officers who have not returned to work from their injuries,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said. “Those heroes are fighting to get back to work. And I’m grateful that they are still here with us, walking the earth.”

The memorial, which opened Tuesday, looks back at the tragedy. All the headlines, the crosses and the candles left outside in an effort to give victims’ families some comfort.

“We are always going to remember these five beautiful souls who are no longer with us and the families that have to endure life without them,” Ziman said.