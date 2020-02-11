Man dies after ‘unprovoked’ dog attack inside Plainfield residence

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — A man has died following an “unprovoked” dog attack over the weekend in Plainfield, the Chicago Tribune reports.

On Sunday night, police were called to the 22900 block of Judith Drive on the report of a dog bite.

Upon arrival, officers located a male pit bull inside the home acting in an aggressive manner. Officers were able to partially gain control of the dog, but due to its aggressiveness, police said it was immediately euthanized.

Police said a 25-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his arms and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. He was later transferred to Loyola Hospital in Maywood where he was pronounced dead.

These other people were hurt in the attack: 52-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. They all sustained minor injuries.

Police said the dog was owned by the victims and the attack was unprovoked. The incident is under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control.

