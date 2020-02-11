Man charged in Chinatown double murder

Posted 6:47 AM, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 07:24AM, February 11, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Police charged a man with a double murder in Chinatown, and he faces a bond hearing Tuesday.

Alvin Thomas, 20, was arrested early Sunday morning, just minutes after two men were gunned down during a robbery in the 2000 block of South Wells.

The men and a woman were confronted on the street. When the men resisted, they were shot in the head. The woman wasn't hurt.

The medical examiner's office identified the slain men as 36-year-old Hua Yi Bian and 38-year-old Wei Zhong Xiong.

Friends of one of the men killed said he may have resisted because he was carrying more than $10,000 to buy a new car.

A newspaper sold in Chinatown is reporting extensively on this case and said the men were longtime friends, that are from the same town in China.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.