Man charged in Chinatown double murder

CHICAGO — Police charged a man with a double murder in Chinatown, and he faces a bond hearing Tuesday.

Alvin Thomas, 20, was arrested early Sunday morning, just minutes after two men were gunned down during a robbery in the 2000 block of South Wells.

The men and a woman were confronted on the street. When the men resisted, they were shot in the head. The woman wasn't hurt.

The medical examiner's office identified the slain men as 36-year-old Hua Yi Bian and 38-year-old Wei Zhong Xiong.

Friends of one of the men killed said he may have resisted because he was carrying more than $10,000 to buy a new car.

A newspaper sold in Chinatown is reporting extensively on this case and said the men were longtime friends, that are from the same town in China.