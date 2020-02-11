Lunchbreak: Ube Waffles

Executive Chef Louie Yu

Sunda

110 W. Illinois

Chicago, IL 60654

312.644.0500

https://sundanewasian.com/chicago/

Recipe:

UBE WAFFLES RECIPE:

 Ube Waffles Dry Ingredients

2 Cups of All Purpose Flour

2 Tbsp Cornmeal

¾ Tsp Baking Soda

¾ Tsp Salt

 Ube Waffles Wet Ingredients

2 Cups Buttermilk

2/3 Cup Canola Oil

3.5 Oz Ube Jam (comes in a jar, widely available at all Asian grocery stores in Chicago)

3 Tsp Ube Extract

 Ube Butter Ingredients

8 Oz (2 sticks) Unsalted Butter

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Granulated Sugar

1 Tbsp Ube Jam

Optional: Cut Fresh Fruits

 Directions

  1. Let butter sit in room temperature.
  2. Use a hand mixer to mix all ingredients for ube butter, except cut fresh fruits.
  3. Reserve to use with fresh made waffles.
  4. Mix all ube waffles dry ingredients in a bowl.
  5. In separate bowl, whisk the ube jam if it’s lumpy. Mix it in with all wet ingredients until all combined.
  6. Mix both dry and wet ingredients until all combined.
  7. Follow instruction from waffle makers to make up to 6 waffles in a standard size waffle maker.
  8. Serve with ube butter and optional cut fresh fruits.
