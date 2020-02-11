Lunchbreak: Ube Waffles

Executive Chef Louie Yu
Sunda
110 W. Illinois
Chicago, IL 60654
312.644.0500
https://sundanewasian.com/chicago/
Recipe:
UBE WAFFLES RECIPE:
Ube Waffles Dry Ingredients
2 Cups of All Purpose Flour
2 Tbsp Cornmeal
¾ Tsp Baking Soda
¾ Tsp Salt
Ube Waffles Wet Ingredients
2 Cups Buttermilk
2/3 Cup Canola Oil
3.5 Oz Ube Jam (comes in a jar, widely available at all Asian grocery stores in Chicago)
3 Tsp Ube Extract
Ube Butter Ingredients
8 Oz (2 sticks) Unsalted Butter
1 Tsp Salt
1 Tbsp Granulated Sugar
1 Tbsp Ube Jam
Optional: Cut Fresh Fruits
Directions
- Let butter sit in room temperature.
- Use a hand mixer to mix all ingredients for ube butter, except cut fresh fruits.
- Reserve to use with fresh made waffles.
- Mix all ube waffles dry ingredients in a bowl.
- In separate bowl, whisk the ube jam if it’s lumpy. Mix it in with all wet ingredients until all combined.
- Mix both dry and wet ingredients until all combined.
- Follow instruction from waffle makers to make up to 6 waffles in a standard size waffle maker.
- Serve with ube butter and optional cut fresh fruits.