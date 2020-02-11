Lawsuit accuses Lincoln Park High School of failing to prevent student’s sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An anonymous lawsuit accuses officials at Lincoln Park High School of failing to stop the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female student by a 17-year-old male student earlier this year.

The lawsuit filed by the female student's father accuses CPS officials of carelessly allowing her to be raped at the Northwest Side school on January 13. Chicago police confirm they are investigating a report of a sexual assault at Lincoln Park High School on that date, but no arrests have been made.

The attorney for the student's father says the lawsuit was filed in part to help preserve evidence in the case.

"This father does not want this to happen to anybody else and most of all he wants to protect his daughter," said attorney Patrick Condron, Susan E. Loggans & Associates.

Condron says the girl was studying in a classroom after school on January 13 when she was raped by a male basketball player who left practice and attacked her. The lawsuit claims the school, “failed to adequately investigate past allegations of battery and/or sexual assault by” this same male student.

"We know that at Christmas time, the basketball trip in Detroit, these basketball players, one of them was alleged to sexually assault a girl on that trip," Condron said.

The boys' basketball coach was fired and the team’s season suspended pending an investigation of sexual misconduct by students during that trip to Detroit.

The lawsuit comes at troubled times for Lincoln Park High School. There have been fights inside the school, and sit-ins and walkouts by students demanding change. Also, the former interim principal and former assistant principal have been fired and a dean reassigned amid a long list of misconduct allegations.

On top of that, an interim administrator hired to replace them has also been removed after she was caught on camera grabbing a student by the face.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement that reads in part:"Protecting students is our highest priority, which is why it was necessary for the district to take a series of personnel actions at Lincoln Park High School in response to serious allegations of recent adult and student misconduct."

Condron says he hopes this lawsuit brings about a policy change at the school.

"We’re hoping they are going to change policy at school and that they are going to increase the supervision, you’re going to teach kids about the human value of each other," Condron said.

There will be a closed-door meeting Tuesday night between the Local School Council and the school board. Afterwards, members of the LSC will make a statement about what was discussed.