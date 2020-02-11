Information in doctor’s suicide note leads Cook County officials to urge parents to check vaccination records

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. —Cook County health officials have issued a notice to families who were patients of Dr. Van Koinis in Evergreen Park.

Koinis took his own life in September. In his suicide note, he revealed he may not have administered vaccinations to children at their parents’ request.

Investigators said it’s not clear who was properly vaccinated and who wasn’t since there were record-keeping issues.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department is urging parents and families of former patients to call a medical record line that’s been set up at 630-670-1673.

OSF HealthCare, the health care network affiliated with Koinis’s practice, released a statement to WGN News that said:

We were shocked and saddened to hear of Dr. Koinis’s death, and our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted. Dr. Koinis was an independent physician at a private practice. If contacted by law enforcement, we will cooperate fully. Any questions about the ongoing investigation should be directed to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

WGN’s Tom Negovan is working on the story and will provide a full report later this evening.