CHICAGO — Girl Scout cookies were being sold Tuesday outside a marijuana dispensary on the city’s North Side.

A photo shows the clever young entrepreneur selling the treats outside of Dispensary 33 at 5001 North Clark Street.

In the photo, Christina Seo — one of the dispensary’s managers — is stocking up before her shift.

The store said they loved having the scouts out there and so did the customers.

Reporting to you live at Dispensary 33. We have Girl Scout cookies!! And not just the cannabis kind😩😩 Support your local Girl Scouts with us 🍪🌿 (We have very limited flower for all you stoners. First come first serve. Come through while supply lasts) pic.twitter.com/zmXSfmwoFl — Dispensary 33 (@Dispensary33) February 9, 2020