CHICAGO — A fire broke out at a business in the city's South Loop neighborhood.

It happened at Pronto Cleaners and Laundry on South Michigan near Cermak at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.

There is no word as so to what may have started the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department said it took more than 100 firefighters and about a half-hour to put the fire out.

Fire officials said no one was injured, but the building is said to be a total loss.