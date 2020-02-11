× Cubs sign Northbrook native Jason Kipnis to a minor league deal: Reports

CHICAGO – During the 2016 World Series, he was a Chicago-area native trying to break the hearts of those on the north side.

Nearly four years later, he’s going to attempt to make the squad he tried to beat with the Indians.

Theo: “We’ll probably have a couple small moves, adding guys on minor league deals. " Expect Glenbrook North's very own Jason Kipnis to be one of them. Cubs zeroing in. The second most famous alum from there. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) February 11, 2020

Jason Kipnis to Cubs. Minors deal for the Glenbrook North product. 1M plus incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2020

Per reports from Jesse Rogers of ESPN and Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Cubs will sign second baseman Jason Kipnis to a minor league deal that could earn him over $1 million should he make the team. The club has yet to confirm the move.

A graduate of Glenbrook North High School, Kipnis has been with the Indians for his entire career, starting in 2011. He’s a two-time All-Star selection (2013, 2015) and in 2016 helped the Indians to their first pennant since 1997, where they lost to the Cubs in a memorable seven-game series.

During those contests, Kipnis hit .290 with nine hits, two home runs, four RBI, and nine total runs, and was one of the most productive hitters in the Indians’ lineup.

In 121 games in Cleveland in 2019, the second baseman hit .245/.304/.410 with 17 homers and 65 RBI, missing part of the season with a calf injury and the end of it with a broken hamate bone. At the end of the year, the Indians didn’t pick up Kipnis’ $16.5 million club option, making him a free agent.