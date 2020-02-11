Cook County State’s Attorney challengers sound off on incumbent Kim Foxx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Tuesday night at a small forum, candidates vying to be the next Cook County State’s Attorney all agreed on one thing.

“Kim Foxx must resign,” candidate Bob Fioretti said. “Now.”

Kim Foxx was a no show at Tuesday night’s candidate forum in Lakeview, giving her challengers an open mic to criticize the incumbent.

“Yes, I think she should resign,” candidate Donna More said.

Challenger Bill Conway, with deep pockets for campaign ads on TV, called the new charges against actor Jussie Smollett an indictment of Foxx’s handling of the case from the start.

“Frankly, I mean Ms. Foxx has repeatedly not told the truth throughout the this entire investigation since,” Conway said. “Her initial claim that she had recused herself in this investigation… so frankly, I don’t think we can trust anything Ms. Foxx is saying.”

This afternoon, Foxx’s campaign sent a statement challenging the integrity of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Candidates Donna More and Bob Fioretti were more than happy to comment on Foxx’s statement.

She’s claiming it’s politics, she also said that she would be open and transparent and cooperate and then she lawyered up,” More said. “She would’ve both individually, which I get, but then she hired a lawyer for the states attorney’s office… which we taxpayers are paying for, I don’t know how she got the authority to do that.”

Fioretti said she was personally dishonest.

“Her office is now governed by incompetence. And personal dishonesty. When she said she was going to recuse herself and didn’t,” Fioretti said. “In any other county, she would have been censured, suspended or disbarred. So there is no doubt that she must resign now.”

Foxx’s campaign said there’s zero percent chance she will resign before the March 17 democratic primary.