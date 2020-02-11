At least 50 storage units burglarized in Galewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are looking for the people who broke into at least 50 units at a storage facility in the city's Galewood neighborhood.

A manager at Public Storage near Harlem and Grand called police at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to report the break-in.

It appears as if someone pushed in one of the gates open to get inside Public Storage. The burglars then cut the units' locks, or bent the doors until the locks broke.

The storage facility has units with inside and outside entrances. Police said units with inside access were not broken into.

It's still unclear what, if anything, has been taken. Police aren't letting people into to check on their units until later Tuesday to make sure they preserve any evidence the burglars may have left.

Police should have a good start on who they are looking for as the area is surrounded by surveillance cameras.

"I have a lot of sentimental things that belong to mother that passed away, so I'm hoping that we weren't affected by the break in," said storage unit renter Lilian Burgus.