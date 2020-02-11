Antioch woman helping hundreds with donated clothing, supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remarkable Women Series

We put a call out for people to nominate the most remarkable woman they know. The kind of person that inspires, motivates and lifts hearts and a difference-maker. After pouring through hundreds of nomination letters, WGN News choose four finalists.

Lisa Fisher of Antioch is the first finalist.

Fisher created what she calls “The Antioch Traveling Closet.”

It is full of shoes, clothing, supplies and toiletries.

The organization holds four giveaways each year and temporarily turns the Antioch Senior Center into a school supply shop, a clothing store, drugstore and hair salon.

People come from Lake, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb and DuPage county

Fisher set out to help her hometown but ended up reaching far more than she could have ever imagined