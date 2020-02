Dear Tom,

Last December we logged a high of 61 on December 26. Since weather records have been kept in the Chicago area, how often do we reach 60 degrees or higher in the days around Christmas? It must be rare.



Thanks,

Stephen Verhaeren

Palos Park

Dear Stephen,

It is rare, indeed. Chicago weather historian, Frank Wachowski, checked the archives for the December 22-28 period dating back 1870 and found that temperatures have reached at least 60 degrees in only six years. The run-away winner was the spectacularly warm, December 1982 with five days- 62 on December 23, 62 on Christmas Eve, 64 Christmas Day, 61 on December 27 and 65 on the 28th. Five other years have logged just one day—2019, 2001, 1984, 1946 and 1889. The highest reading ever recorded during this period was 69 degrees, reached on December 28, 1984.