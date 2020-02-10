Officials discuss climate change after Lake Michigan remains at historic levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With 20-foot waves, last month’s winter storm swallowed up Chicago beaches and shut down parts of Lake Shore Drive.

Fearing this is the new normal, high water levels and eroding shores, state, city and county officials are scrambling to come up with a solution.

“We know that with our own eyes that something is very abnormal,” 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas said.

Monday, the city council’s Health and Environmental Protection Committee advanced a resolution calling climate change an emergency.

“I think we all recognize how important this is,” Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen said. “And that this issue in the next 15 to 20 years will decide our fate as humanity.”

Last week, city and state officials declared the Lake Michigan shoreline a disaster. Mayor Lightfoot is seeking a federal disaster declaration.

“The first critical next step is for federal funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a re-evaluation report,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

It remains to be seen if the Trump administration will hear Mayor Lightfoot’s urgent plea.