‘Notorious RBG’ exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum

SKOKIE, Ill. — Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been called a trailblazer, a pop icon and has even been referred to as having super hero status. She’s also pushing 87.

This week an exhibit about Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg opened at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie.

WGN got a tour from Ginsburg’s son, Jim Ginsburg. He shared his take on growing up Ginsburg. He had two loving parents who were hard-working and career-minded trying to raise a family with all the challenges that go with it.

But watching his mother go from Supreme Court to super star status, has been fun for them all. His mom is learning to laugh at herself and have fun with it all along the way.

The exhibit is a trip down memory lane for Jim Ginsburg and a real education for the rest of us. Some interesting facts: RBG was a baton twirler as a kid. She was the editor of her grade school newspaper. She was was a sorority member at Cornell University. and today, more than ever, has a real passion for opera.

WGN’s Julie Unruh has more.

The “Notorious RBG” exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum runs through Aug. 16. For more information visit ilholocaustmuseum.org.