Midday Fix: Live performance from Mariachi Sirenas and details on the 60th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kate Early – Publicity Coordinator, member of Folklore Society, former president and student of University of Chicago

Mariachi Sirenas - Chicago’s first all women Mariachi Band, performing Saturday February 15th at the 60th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

https://www.facebook.com/mariachisirenas/

Event:

http://www.uofcfolk.org

60th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

CONCERTS - February 14th, at 8:00 p.m. and February 15, at 7:30 p.m.

University of Chicago Campus, Mandel Hall in Reynolds Club

1131 E. 57th S.t, Chicago Il 60637

www.Uofcfolk.org to purchase tickets or 2 hours prior to show at the box office

FREE WORKSHOPS - Saturday, February 15 Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., Chicago, IL 60637