Man stabbed on South Side Red Line platform

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was stabbed Monday afternoon on a South Side Red Line platform.

Just before 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 79th Street Red Line station on the report of a stabbing.

Police said a 35-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with a 37-year-old man on the platform. The 37-year-old then produced a knife and struck the 35-year-old man in the left arm.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The 37-year-old man was placed into custody. Charges are pending.