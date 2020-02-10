Lunchbreak: Caramelized Cauliflower Chocolate Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rose Deneen, author of Baking with Vegetables, Chicago pastry chef and Associate Professor of Culinary Arts, Moraine Valley College

http://www.bakingwithvegetables.com

Recipe:

Caramelized Cauliflower Chocolate Brownies

8 ounces (2 sticks) butter

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

3 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup caramelized riced cauliflower, at room temperature

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 325°F. Spray a 9” square pan with nonstick spray. For easier removal of baked brownies, line pan with pieces of parchment paper that extend over the top of pan to create handles. Lightly spray parchment paper; set aside.

Melt butter in medium glass bowl in microwave. Add chocolate and cocoa powder; whisk until chocolate melts. Let cool slightly. Whisk in sugar, then whisk in eggs and vanilla. Stir in cauliflower, flour and salt. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 30 to 34 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out fairly clean.

Cool brownies in pan, lift up parchment paper handles to remove from pan. Store brownies in airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days or freeze for longer storage.

Makes 12 servings

Caramelized Cauliflower

1 pkg. (12 ounce) frozen, riced cauliflower

2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. olive oil

Pinch salt

Remove cauliflower from freezer to thaw slightly, about 20 minutes. Heat butter and oil in medium sauté pan over medium heat. When hot, add cauliflower and salt. Stir and cook until cauliflower begins to brown well, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to plate to cool.