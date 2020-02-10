× Joliet pet store seeks help after French bulldog puppy stolen

JOLIET, Ill. — A pet store in Joliet is asking the public’s help to identify men accused of stealing a French bulldog puppy.

At 3:53 p.m. Monday, surveillance video at Furry Babies Joliet shows two men looking at a French bulldog puppy.

After about 20 seconds, one of the men picks up the puppy, puts it under his coat and walks out with two other men.

“We recognize that our employees should have done a better job being attentive,” the store wrote on Facebook. “But are asking for the public’s help in sharing the following images and videos to catch the men that did this.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call Joliet police at 815-724-3100.