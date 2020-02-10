‘If you love someone, you just gotta tell them’: Vigil held for mother killed during police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A vigil Monday night honored the life of a local business owner and mother who was killed during a police chase.

Saturday night just before 10 p.m., Mignonne Robinson was driving north on Kedzie near the 3200 block of Jackson. Chicago police had attempted to pull over another vehicle for a traffic violation. They refused to stop and police chased them.

“I just find comfort in knowing my mom was amazing, she was a rockstar,” daughter Leah Johns said. “I didn’t know she’d be killed. My mom was super tough.”

Other cars were involved in the accident Saturday, but everyone else survived. The two people attempting to flee were later arrested.

Almost a year ago, Robinson opened her own nail salon called Ten Toes Down Nail Bar. Her daughter will now take over the shop and try to live up to her mother’s legacy.

On Monday night, Robinson’s family and friends returned to her business to honor her life.

“You just never know,” Johns said. “You just never know, so if you love someone, you just gotta tell them and make sure they know.”

Family thinks the accident was avoidable and that the police department should take accountability.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating whether the officers acted properly. A police spokesman said neither of the officers have been suspended.