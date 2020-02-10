Family of 12-year-old boy critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run offers $10K reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Police in suburban Deerfield are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured a 12-year-old boy.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place. When they arrived to the scene, police said they found the boy, Chase Thompson, unconscious in the roadway.

Officials determined the driver struck Chase while driving westbound on Deerfield. Chase's father, Thad Thompson, said a neighbor's camera shows the driver hit the brakes, then take off westbound on Deerfield Road.

Chase was transported in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Chase’s parents said he is autistic and is non-verbal, and managed to get out of the family home without a coat or shoes.

The boy’s family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the driver, or to the driver if he or she surrenders to police.

The boy's father made a plea to the driver, saying: "We do understand this was an accident. You made a massive mistake in a moment of fear. We can forgive that. To prove that, we'll put our money towards your defense. We want you to turn yourselves in. There are thousands of people looking for you."

Chase is a sixth grader at Caruso Middle School in Deerfield. His father said he has extensive facial injuries, broken bones, bruised lungs, and isn't conscious yet. He also said he will need several facial reconstructive surgeries down the road.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Chase's medical expenses.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Ford Escape with damage to its passenger side headlight, fender and grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deerfield police at 847-945-8636.