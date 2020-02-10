Vigil held after 2 men killed during Chinatown robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A vigil was held Monday evening after two men were killed after a robbery in Chinatown.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Wells. Police said two men and a 44-year-old woman were approached by the suspect who attempted to rob them.

According to police, the woman complied but the men resisted, at which the suspect fired multiple shots at the victims. Both men were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured.

The medical examiner's office identified the men as 36-year-old Hua Yi Bian and 38-year-old Wei Zhong Xiong.

The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later in the 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue. Police said a gun was recovered.

WGN has obtained home surveillance video of the suspect running down a street early Sunday morning. Police are only identifying the suspect as a 20-year-old American American man, but did not provide a more detailed description.

Friends of one of the men killed said he may have resisted because he was carrying more than $10,000 to buy a new car.

A newspaper sold in Chinatown is reporting extensively on this case and said the men were longtime friends, that are from the same town in China.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said he is going to work together on policies that work so residents feel protected and safe.

Area Central detectives are investigating and charges are pending.

