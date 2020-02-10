Despite having accumulated an average amount of snowfall this February, the month has yet to produce a day with normal, or sub-normal temperatures. Through Monday, the month was running 8.7 degrees above normal. Chillier air riding west winds will bring readings closer to normal on Tuesday. Low pressure is then forecast to pass to our south and east Wednesday night, raising prospects for accumulating snow. Unlike snows earlier this month, this system is expected to be followed by a brief, but rather strong surge of polar air. Temps across Canada’s arctic are bitterly cold, with a reading of -42 degrees observed late Monday at Cambridge Bay. Sprawling polar high pressure is forecast to build southward into the Midwest Thursday and Friday, tapping into the reservoir of frigid air. Chicago will receive a passing lobe of arctic cold, and thawing temps are to return for the weekend.
Brief wintry blast expected mid to late week
-
Temps to average above normal through weekend
-
Blustery winds bring sharp drop in temperature
-
Cold settles in for a few days after mild Monday
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
-
January’s open maintains spell of mild weather
-
-
Spell of wintry weather due to visit Midwest
-
Winter chill to return following Monday’s rain
-
Push of polar air brings New Year’s Eve chill
-
Midweek weather system to be a rain producer
-
Longest sunless streak since February to continue as mild temps hold on
-
-
Above average temps due to resume by midweek
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
-
Snow overnight Wednesday, blast of Arctic air moves in ahead of Valentine’s Day