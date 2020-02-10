Brewers hold ‘Wisconsin Only’ sale for Miller Park games against the Cubs again

Posted 4:24 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:04PM, February 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 05: Cubs fans during the third game of the final home series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on September 5, 2018, at Miller Park in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – With the close proximity of the ballpark and the success of the team over the last five years, a number of Brewers’ home games have been full of Cubs’ fans.

Hence a few have come to name Miller Park “Wrigley North” at times, and it was something the hosts weren’t too proud of.

To curb the influx of Cubs’ fans to the ballpark, the Brewers are continuing a special pre-sale to make sure their rooters get the buy most of the tickets first.

Starting Tuesday and running till Thursday, the Brewers announced the beginning of their “Wisconsin Resident Only” presale for tickets against the Cubs at Miller Park this season

That includes Opening Day on Thursday, March 26th, along with the remaining two games of that series, May 22-24, and August 7-9. It’s a similar sale the Brewers had in 2019 in hopes of keeping the number of Cubs’ fans in the ballpark down to create more of a homefield advantage.

Last year the Brewers were quite successful at home against the Cubs, finishing with a 7-3 record in ten games.

