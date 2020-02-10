× Brewers hold ‘Wisconsin Only’ sale for Miller Park games against the Cubs again

MILWAUKEE – With the close proximity of the ballpark and the success of the team over the last five years, a number of Brewers’ home games have been full of Cubs’ fans.

Hence a few have come to name Miller Park “Wrigley North” at times, and it was something the hosts weren’t too proud of.

To curb the influx of Cubs’ fans to the ballpark, the Brewers are continuing a special pre-sale to make sure their rooters get the buy most of the tickets first.

Defend. Your. Turf. The Wisconsin resident only presale starts tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT. Fans may purchase up to 4 tickets for opening day and up to 8 tickets to any of the other regular-season home games against the Cubs this season. Details: https://t.co/qJjhicT3OY pic.twitter.com/pqo5X7kpHP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 10, 2020

Starting Tuesday and running till Thursday, the Brewers announced the beginning of their “Wisconsin Resident Only” presale for tickets against the Cubs at Miller Park this season

That includes Opening Day on Thursday, March 26th, along with the remaining two games of that series, May 22-24, and August 7-9. It’s a similar sale the Brewers had in 2019 in hopes of keeping the number of Cubs’ fans in the ballpark down to create more of a homefield advantage.

Last year the Brewers were quite successful at home against the Cubs, finishing with a 7-3 record in ten games.