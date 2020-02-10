Bill introduced to ban pumping own gas in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. — A state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban pumping your own gas starting next year.

Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) sponsored House Bill 4571, which had its first reading on Feb. 5. It was subsequently referred to the House Rules Committee.

If passed, the bill would create the Gas Station Attendant Act. It states that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in Illinois unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant.

Lilly has not discussed why she proposed the bill, but in New Jersey, the only state with such a law, the reasoning is fire safety, citing drivers who may leave engines running, careless smokers and more static electricity from cell phones.

Oregon loosened its mandatory law two years ago.

While hiring attendants would create more jobs, the cost would likely be passed on to consumers already paying a higher Illinois gas tax.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, there are more than 5,000 gas station fires in America every year, and the majority involve vehicle fires at the pumps.

WGN has reached out to Lilly for comment, but she has not yet responded. She wants her gas station attendant law to take effect Jan. 1, 2021.