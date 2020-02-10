Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour — including stop in Chicago

OMG! The Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA World Tour back to North America — including another stop in Chicago.

The group announced a second leg of their tour Monday, that will kick off in New York on July 10.

The Backstreet Boys will head back to Chicago on Aug. 1, with a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14. Fan club presales begin Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

For more information, go to: www.backstreetboys.com

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

The Backstreet Boys’ 2019 album DNA debuted at number one, more than two decades after the group formed. They have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world’s best-selling music artists.