Accumulating snow sweeps in late Wednesday into Thursday morning ahead one of the season’s colder 2-day arctic blasts; temp to dip within striking distance of zero Friday morning; temperature rebound this weekend
Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week
Light snow will make for slick travel/outdoor conditions this Friday morning
Freezing rain could lead to icy roads Wednesday morning; Winter Weather Advisory issued
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
High waves, lakeshore flooding today ahead of Wednesday’s expected snowfall
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
Morning snow possible Saturday before windy end to weekend
Putting the sun in Sunday: Mildest weather in over a month on the way
Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating quick-hitting burst of snow moving east across the Chicago area today- Snow arriving on schedule
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
Clouds to linger one more day