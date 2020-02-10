× 3 juveniles charged after Jeep crashes into police car, car dealership in South Chicago

CHICAGO — Three juveniles are charged after a police chase that ended in a car crash in South Chicago.

Police said the minors — ages 13, 12 and 10 — were speeding in a Jeep Cherokee around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, when they rear-ended an unmarked police car and drove away. Officers chased the Jeep to the 8700 block of South Chicago Avenue, where it then crashed into nine parked vehicles at a car dealership before flipping over.

The minors were treated for minor injuries, and taken into custody.

The 13-year-old faces felony charges. The 10 and 12-year olds are charged with misdemeanors.