19-year-old murdered on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — An active member of the community was gunned down in his own neighborhood.

Jabari Pittman, 19, was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said he was walking on the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove, when someone got out of a green BMW and shot him. Pittman was hit multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center a short time later.

Neighborhood Pastor Corey Brooks had known Pittman for several years.

“Jabari was not in any trouble. I don’t think anyone was looking for him,” said Brooks. “This is a kid that actually worked. This is a kid that actually participated in events. This is not a kid who is out on the streets, wandering, and doing stuff. He didn’t get in trouble. He worked a job.

No arrests have been made.

“I worked with a lot of kids,” said Brooks. “I never had a problem with him. He knew I was a stickler on time. He was always on time.”