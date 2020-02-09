Progressive International Motorcycle Show wraps up three-day run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Progressive International Motorcycle show wrapped up its three-day run Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

The event showcased the latest in street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters and ATVs.

One of the most powerful doesn’t use gasoline, it uses electricity. The first electric Harley Davidson can go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.

“You can charge it overnight using a 110 outlet or DC level fast charger,” Jocelyn with Harley Davidson said. “Zero to 80% charged in about 45 minutes.”

The motorcycle show is all about a smooth ride and speed.

“Drive the ride” was showing beginners how to ride.

It’s an electric-powered assisted bike ride that lets first-time riders get the feel for a motorcycle.