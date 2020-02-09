Patrick Mooney looks ahead to Cubs’ spring training on GN Sports

Posted 5:40 PM, February 9, 2020, by

[ooyala player_id=”5d88305d0c6c47eabc12e43063a41c69″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”trOTQyOtBWYGl88XLal1pDam4Q-4″ code=”84cG41ajE6Wr9a05woHNCZEC-q_1Ssez”

CHICAGO –  It’s been an offseason where a lot hasn’t happened but plenty of chatter has taken place among the fan base.

The Cubs have been very quiet when it comes to free agency since the 2019 season came to a close, but the rumors about third baseman Kris Bryant continue to persist as the team approaches spring training in Mesa.

Before heading out to Arizona to cover the team, Patrick Mooney stopped by the GN Sports studio to chat about the team with Josh Frydman. You can watch their full discussion from Friday’s show by clicking on the video above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.