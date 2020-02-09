‘Love on the ledge’: Couples wed on SkyDeck

CHICAGO — On Sunday, four couples said "I do" from 1,352 feet in the air.
SkyDeck at Willis Tower receives hundreds of marriage proposals each year, but once a year they allow weddings.
“It’s very surreal,” said newlywed Carlo Adaza-Woolley. “Amazing.”
For five years, SkyDeck Chicago’s hosted these ceremonies for couples right around Valentine’s Day.
It’s a mix of new vows and renewed vows.
“It’s not always 50/50, it’s not about being right,” said general manager Randy Stancik. “And you really need a good sense of humor.”
A sense of humor and a sense of romance for couples tying the knot with a view.