Lauren Magiera tries out an ice climbing tower in Monee

MONEE - He's started his own business based on finding people excursions in nature, but Joel Taylor took matters into his own hands for one activity in particular.

That's ice climbing, and a decade ago the owner of Vertical Adventure Guides got frustrated with the lack of ice on waterfalls in nearby Starved Rock State Park. So Taylor decided to create his own tower of ice to offer people the opportunity to climb no matter what the weather would end up being in a particular winter.

This is located in Monee, and WGN's Lauren Magiera decided to give the ice tower a try as 2020 begins. See the story and learn more about Taylor's creation in the video above.