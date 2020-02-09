Battle brewing over liquor laws in Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- A battle is brewing in Harvey over how late bars and clubs should be allowed to stay open. At the heart of it, a new ordinance that is requiring certain places to shut off the lights at midnight.

Harvey is a city that’s known for being a hub of adult entertainment. But the city’s new Mayor, Christopher Clark has said he was elected to clean up the place. And for him that has meant shutting off the lights at midnight in some of the city’s most popular bars and clubs.

New ordinances went into effect last fall in Harvey, requiring all alcohol related business to close by midnight or be fined.

Four strip clubs in town and other bars used to be able to stay open until 5am.

Because of the new rules many have had to shut down entirely.

The city’s mayor has said he’s re-evaluating liquor licenses as part of an effort to clean up the town’s image. He says he’s not trying to put anyone out of business but instead focus on public safety.

Two strip clubs are now suing the city arguing the new hoops they have to jump through to get their liquor license restored for late night hours are unfair.

The city council seems to be split on the issue.

Monday a special meeting is scheduled to discuss the issue.

